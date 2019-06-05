Four-vehicle crash on M6 near Wigan leads to one-hour delays and 10-mile tailback of traffic

A four-vehicle crash on the M6 between Wigan and Warrington is causing delays this morning (Wednesday, June 5).



All southbound traffic was stopped at around 7am, between junctions 24 (Ashton-in-Makerfield) and 21a (Croft Interchange), after a crash in the outside lane.

The vehicles have been towed to the hard shoulder to await recovery, and debris has been cleared from the carriageway.

Traffic has been released, with all lanes now open.

But severe congestion remains, with a ten-mile tailback of traffic queuing past Ashton-in-Makerfield and reaching junction 26 at Orrell.

Highways England has advised that the congestion might lead to delays of up to 60 minutes against normal traffic conditions.

All traffic was stopped on the M6 southbound at around 7am this morning after a 4-vehicle crash between Wigan and Warrington.

According to Traffic England, congestion is expected to clear between 8.15am and 8.30am.

Matrix signs are in operation and some variable speed limits remain in place on approach to the congested stretch of motorway.