Four week reminder for passengers before signalling upgrade closes Liverpool stations

Passengers are being reminded about a major signalling upgrade which will see the closure of Liverpool Lime Street and Edge Hill stations on the weekend of November 2 - 3.

As part of the Great North Rail Project, signalling controls are being transferred from Edge Hill to Network Rail’s state-of-the-art rail operating centre in Manchester – making the railway more reliable for passengers.

It forms part of a £340m investment in railway upgrades in the Liverpool City Region by the end of 2019, jointly funded by Liverpool City Region Combined Authority and Network Rail

Because Edge Hill station is the gateway to Lime Street, trains cannot run on any lines in and out of Liverpool’s main transport hub.

Passengers can still get to and from central Liverpool using rail replacement buses or by using the Merseyrail network via Liverpool South Parkway, adding only an additional 10-15 minutes to journeys.

People are being advised to check with their train operator or www.networkrail.co.uk/LCR and plan ahead of the affected weekend.