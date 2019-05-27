Photos taken by Brian King

GALLERY: Link road bridge laid over Poolstock Lane

For motorists who found their path down Poolstock Lane blocked over the bank holiday weekend, here’s what all the fuss was about.


Images shared by Wigan Council and drone photographs from reader Brian King, show how a gigantic crane lowered several 75-tonne concrete beams across the highway as creation of the A49 link road between Westwood Park and Goose Green continues apace.

Wigan Council has posted images of the new bridge over Poolstock Lane

1. A49 link road bridge

Wigan Council has posted images of the new bridge over Poolstock Lane
Photos captured by Brian King

2. Drone images

Photos captured by Brian King
Wigan Council has posted images of the new bridge

3. A49 link road bridge

Wigan Council has posted images of the new bridge
Photos captured by Brian King

4. Drone images

Photos captured by Brian King
