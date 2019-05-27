GALLERY: Link road bridge laid over Poolstock Lane
For motorists who found their path down Poolstock Lane blocked over the bank holiday weekend, here’s what all the fuss was about.
Images shared by Wigan Council and drone photographs from reader Brian King, show how a gigantic crane lowered several 75-tonne concrete beams across the highway as creation of the A49 link road between Westwood Park and Goose Green continues apace.
1. A49 link road bridge
Wigan Council has posted images of the new bridge over Poolstock Lane