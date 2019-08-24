Here's why traffic is building up on the M6 this morning

Motorists are facing long delays to their Bank Holiday getaway - thanks to resurfacing work on the M6.



Traffic is already building up on both carriageways of the motorway on what is likely to be one of the busiest travel weekends of the year.

Highways England announced the work on Saturday morning, blaming "unforeseen circumstances".

Read more: 'Lancashire can win the race to be UK City of Culture 2025 - but we need everyone to back our bid.'

The work between junction 36 and 37, just north of Lancaster, is scheduled to continue through the weekend.

It is expected to cause severe delays for motorists heading for the Lake District over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Highways England urged motorists to allow extra time for journeys.