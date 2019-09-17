Lane closed on M6 near Wigan after car crashes into central reservation

A crash on the M6 near Wigan has led to a lane closure this morning.



The incident happened near junction 25 (Wigan, A49) on the M6 southbound at around 8.50am this morning (September 17).

Traffic officers attended and assisted the driver, who was marooned behind barriers in the central reservation.

It is understood that only one vehicle was involved in a collision with the central barrier.

North West Ambulance Service said no injuries have been reported at the scene.

Lane 3 (of 3) has been closed as the stricken vehicle awaits recovery.