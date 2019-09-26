M56 diversions in place after multi-vehicle crash near Manchester Airport leads to 80 minute delays

A multi-vehicle crash near Manchester Airport has led to significant delays on the M56 this morning.



The M56 in Cheshire is currently closed westbound between junctions 6 and 7 after a serious multi-vehicle collision which involved an overturned car.

Lanes 3 and 4 are also closed between eastbound junctions 7 and 6.

There are currently severe delays eastbound of at least 80 minutes above usual journey times, with 5 miles of congestion back to junction 9, where it meets the M6.

For traffic travelling towards Manchester, Highways are asking people to consider using the M62.

If travelling towards Manchester Airport, the agency is advising people to allow plenty of extra journey time.

Diversions are in place on the M56 on the approach to Manchester Airport after a serious multi-vehicle crash this morning

For westbound traffic congestion is back to junction 4, covering several miles of the carriageway.

Diversions are in place and signed by the hollow square diversion symbol.

Highways expect the incident to be clear by 10am.

Diversions

The guidance is as follows:

- Leave the M56 at J6, at the roundabout join the A538 north until at the A5144 junction.

- Turn right to join the A5144 north and continue along this road until at the junction with A560.

There are delays of up to 80 minutes on the M56 this morning after a multi-vehicle crash near Manchester Airport

- Turn left onto the A560 west until at the junction with the A56.

- Turn left onto the A56 south following signs for the M56.

- When at the J7 spur roundabout join the A556 south, continue along this route until turning left onto the M56 J8 westbound entry slip to continue your journey

For traffic approaching the delays locally, Highways are advising commuters to expect disruption with extra journey time. The agency recommends that commuters re-route or delay their journeys.

If travelling from Manchester, people are advised to make use of the M60, or M62 if intending to travel towards the M6.

More to follow...