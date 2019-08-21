M58 eastbound remains shut 11 hours after lorry crash due to diesel spillage and barrier damage

A clean-up operation continues on the M58 this afternoon (August 21), 11 hours after a lorry crashed through the central barrier and into oncoming traffic.



Highways England re-opened two lanes (of 3) on the westbound carriageway shortly before 12pm, but the eastbound remains shut as of 1.30pm.

Highways said the clean-up operation is "a complicated one" due to a diesel spill caused by the overturned lorry near Bickerstaffe Interchange.

Essential repairs are also still being carried out on 100m (328ft) of barriers along the central reservation, which has been completely levelled after the lorry ploughed through it at 1.47am.

Highways explained that delays to the re-opening are due to a diesel clean-up, which could not be carried out until the overturned lorry had been recovered.

Sweepers are still at the scene working to clean the diesel from the carriageway and sand has been applied to soak up the fuel.

The M58 remains closed 10 hours after a lorry overturned near Bickerstaffe as Highways deal with a diesel spill and repairs to the central barrier.

Upon completion of the clean-up, the carriageway will need to be assessed by Highways officers before it is deemed safe to re-open.

Highways warned that a further closure will take place on the M58 this evening - from 9pm until 5am tomorrow - to allow for resurfacing of the damaged carriageway.

A spokesman for Highways England said: "This is a complicated one requiring extraction of vehicles - including an HGV, as well as a diesel spill and then barrier repairs.

The M58 eastbound remains shut 11 hours after a lorry crashed through the central reservation near Bickerstaffe at 1.45am, and collided with oncoming traffic. Credit: @Salford99

"The barrier team are continuing to work at the scene and the eastbound carriageway remains closed. But the diversion routes are continuing to flow well."

"The carriageway has also been damaged by diesel oil and the eastbound will be closed again tonight for resurfacing - from 9pm until 5am.

"This will take place from Switch Island to junction 1."

The crash happened between junction 1 and Switch Island, when a lorry travelling eastbound crashed through the central reservation and collided with an oncoming car on the eastbound carriageway.

Dramatic pictures showed the stricken HGV on its side, splayed across both carriageways.

Highways said it took recovery crews nearly three hours to remove the lorry from the scene, between 6.22am and 9.36am.

Diversion routes remain in place for the eastbound M58

Motorists are advised to follow the 'solid triangle' signs for diversions routes

- Join M57 eastbound and exit M57 at junction 6

- Then take the A506 northbound before re-joining the M58 at junction 1