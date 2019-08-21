M58 full closure in both directions after lorry crashes through central reservation into oncoming traffic

A serious crash involving an overturned HGV has led to a full closure of the M58 this morning (August 21).



Four people have been taken to hospital after the lorry crashed through the central reservation and into oncoming traffic near junction 3 (Bickerstaffe) at around 1.45am.

The M58 in Lancashire remains closed in both directions and is not expected to reopen before 2pm.

A full closure is in force on the westbound carriageway between junction 3 and A59 at Switch Island.

The eastbound carriageway is also closed from A59 at Switch Island and junction 1.

Recovery of the overturned lorry is now under way on the M58 near Bickerstaffe

The closure has been in force since around 2am, when a lorry is said to have crossed the central reservation from the westbound to the eastbound side of the carriageway.

Police said the lorry then collided with a car travelling in the opposite direction before overturning.

The lorry remains on the carriageway, where it is blocking four lanes across both sides of the M58.

A lorry has crossed the central reservation and overturned after colliding with a number of vehicles on the M58 near Bickerstaffe at around 2am this morning (August 21). Credit: @Salford99

Police, Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service, Highways England and North West Ambulance Service attended the scene.

A spokesman for Northwest Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 1.50am to reports of a road traffic collision on the M58 near Bickerstaffe.

"Four ambulances and an advanced paramedic responded and four casualties have been taken to Aintree University Hospital.

"Three of the patients are described as 'walking wounded' and sustained minor injuries, but were taken to hospital for further checks and treatment.

The M58 remains closed in both directions this morning after a crash involving a HGV and a car near junction 3 and the M57

"Another patient has suffered more substantial injuries, but these are not described as life-threatening.

"None of the casualties have suffered major trauma injuries."

Recovery crews are in the process of removing the overturned lorry from the carriageway, whilst maintenance crews are on site to repair damage to the central barrier.

Highways England said it expects the M58 to remain closed until around 2pm.

