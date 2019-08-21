M58 live: Full closure in force after lorry crashes through central reservation into oncoming traffic A lorry has crossed the central reservation and overturned after colliding with a number of vehicles on the M58 near Bickerstaffe at around 2am this morning (August 21). Credit: @Salford99 Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up The M58 is shut in both directions this morning after a lorry crashed through the central barrier near Bickerstaffe and into oncoming traffic. We are bringing you live updates on this story as it develops. Just hit refresh for the latest update... M58 diversions in place as motorway is set to remain "closed for foreseeable future"