M6 closed between Wigan and Leyland after car caught on fire

A car was completely burnt out after it set alight while travelling along the M6.



A lorry flashed its lights to warn the driver of the BMW, but it was only when they saw flames at the front of the car that they realised it was on fire.

The vehicle pulled over and the two occupants got out safely before fire crews from Wigan attended at 5am on Saturday.

The northbound carriageway, between junctions 27 at Standish and 28 at Leyland, had to be closed for 20 minutes while they tackled the blaze, as smoke was drifting across the road.

The car was destroyed in the fire.

Crews were also called to a car fire off Land Gate Lane, Bryn, at 12.30am.

It is thought the Ford Mondeo, which had no wheels, had been stolen and set alight, so police were informed.