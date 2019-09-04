M6 closed south of Lancashire after 32,000 litres of GIN spill onto motorway

The M6 has been closed south of Lancashire after tens of thousands of litres of gin spilled onto the motorway.

The northbound and southbound carriageway of the M6 have been closed between junctions 19 for Knutsford and 20 for Lymm after a crash involving two lorries carrying huge quantities of gin.

The incident happened just before 5.30pm on Wednesday (August 4), which was at first just a one lane closure on the northbound closure

But due to the large spillage, the entire carriageway in both directions was closed shortly before 6pm.

Cheshire Police has warned the public that the incident involves "highly flammable" liquid on the highway.

The force added: "There are currently long delays and motorists are advised to avoid the area."

A photo of the closure (Photo: Rachel Sargeant/@RubyRaych)

At 7.30pm, Cheshire Fire and Rescue said: "Shortly before 5.30pm firefighters were called to reports of a collision on the M6 northbound, near Knutsford.

"On arrival at the scene the crews discovered the incident involved two HGVs.

"One of vehicles involved is a tanker which is carrying approximately 32,000 litres of concentrated gin which is leaking onto the carriageway.

"Due to the flammability of the alcohol a decision was taken to close the motorway in both directions as a precautionary measure.

Queuing traffic on the M6 (Image: Highways England)

"Firefighters are currently working hard to stem the leak.

"Crews are also coating the spilt alcohol with foam to prevent it from igniting.

"There are no reports of any injuries at the current time."

At 7.45pm, North West Motorway Police said: "We are currently turning vehicles around that are trapped on northbound carriageway, for everyone stuck in the backlog we are working as quickly as possible and in the safest manner."

At 8.30pm, a 300 metre cordon was put in place, with a statement from Cheshire Fire and Rescue reading: "Firefighters are continuing their attempts to stem the source of the leak and a 300 metre cordon has now been established as a precautionary measure.

"Two firefighters, wearing breathing apparatus, are continuing to coat the spilt alcohol with foam to prevent it from igniting.

"Crews are also working to contain the leaked fluid on the carriageway in order for it to be pumped into a replacement tanker"

Diversion routes are in place via the following routes:

Northbound:

Exit the M6 at junction 19 and join the A556 northbound towards Altrincham. Then join the M56 westbound towards Runcorn, to then re-join the M6. Follow the solid black square diversion symbol.

Southbound:

The same route as the northbound diversion, but in reverse. Follow the hollow black triangle diversion symbol.