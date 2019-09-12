M6 delays and 6 miles of congestion between Standish and Leyland due to roadworks

Rush hour traffic on the M6 southbound is facing delays this morning due to roadworks between Standish and Leyland.



The roadworks at the M6 southbound entry slip road at junction 27 (Standish) were due to be removed before 5am this morning (September 12), but work has over run by nearly 2 hours.

Highways England said it had pushed back the re-opening of closed lanes to 6.30am, but as of 7.15am the road had still not opened.

The delay has led to six miles of congestion between Standish and Leyland.

The agency said it expects delays of around 30 minutes above normal journey times on the ten-mile stretch of motorway.

Normal traffic conditions are expected to return at around 7.45am.

UPDATE - 7.45am: Highways England has confirmed that these works are complete and all lanes are open.