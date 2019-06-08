M6 in Wigan closed for hours after crash involving two vehicles

The M6 in Wigan has been shut for several hours after a crash, causing long delays for motorists.



Two vehicles collided near junction 24 for Ashton at around 9am on Saturday, with one stopping on the hard shoulder and the other blocking lanes one and two.

A woman suffered back injuries and was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Firefighters from Wigan attended to tackle a small fire in the engine compartment of one of the cars.

The M6 southbound had to be closed while the vehicles were removed and a fuel spillage was cleared up.

A gritter was being used at noon to clear up the fuel so the road could be reopened.