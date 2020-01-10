M6 reduced to 1 lane between junctions 26 and 27 after crash near Wigan

A crash on the M6 has forced police to close two lanes near Wigan.



The crash happened on the northbound carriageway at around 11.30am (January 10) near junction 26 in Orrell.

The motorway has been reduced to just one lane between junctions 27 (Standish) and 26 (Orrell), whilst police deal with the incident.

Traffic officers are at the scene and the stricken vehicle is awaiting recovery.

Highways said it expects the lane closures to remain in effect until around 1.30pm.

No injuries have been reported and North West Ambulance Service said they had not been called to the scene.

The M6 northbound has been reduced to 1 lane between junctions 27 (Standish) and 26 (Orrell) following a crash this afternoon (January 10)

A spokesman for Highways said: "Following a road traffic accident on the M6 between J26 (Orrell) and J27 (Standish), there is a lane closure in place.

"Police and Highways England traffic officers are at scene and recovery has been arranged.

"Please drive carefully approaching the area."

UPDATE - 1.15pm - Highways confirm that this incident is now clear and recovery has been completed.