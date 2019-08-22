M6 rush hour lane closures between junctions 28 and 27

A lorry has burst its tyre on the M6 southbound this morning, forcing police to close a lane between Leyland and Standish.

The ten-mile stretch of M6 between junctions 28 (Leyland) and 27 (Standish, Parbold) has been closed to allow a fitter to safely change the offside tyre on a lorry.

It means the M6 southbound is reduced to two lanes during morning rush hour, with Highways England expecting the tyre change to be completed by 8.30am.

Traffic officers are on the scene to safeguard the tyre fitter and reduced speed limits might be in force.

Congestion is building on the approach to junction 28, with a heavy queue of traffic for the M6 southbound slip road at Leyland.