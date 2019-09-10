Magnificent steam locomotive thunders through Wigan

A Jubilee class locomotive 45699 Galatea steamed through Wigan, hauling empty coaching stock to the Midlands for a trip the day after.

She returned this week, northbound back to Carnforth.

The picture was taken by Wigan Post reader Chris Winstanley who was among several railway enthusiasts to be lying in wait for this steam engine treat at North Western station.

A number of vintage locomotives have been passing through the borough in the last couple of years - including the famous Flying Scotsman more than once - even though steam engines pulling regular passenger services were largely phased out in the 1960s.