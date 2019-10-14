Main road closed as police launch investigation into "serious" collision

A busy road has been closed in both directions following a "serious" collision this morning (Monday).

Officers from Lancashire Road Police have shut Hall Lane, in Appley Bridge, in both directions while they carry out an investigation into the incident.

Police tweeted this morning: "Due to a serious road traffic collision, Hall Lane, Appley Bridge (towards Parbold hill) is currently closed in both directions.

"Apologies for any inconvenience caused while the incident is being investigated. Thank you for your patience."

The road leads from the M6 towards Parbold Hill, past Wrightington Hospital.