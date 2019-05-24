Major disruption at Wigan North Western after overhead wires failure

Rail journeys from Wigan have been brought to a standstill this afternoon after a power line failure.



Trains are currently unable to run between Bolton, Wigan North Western and Preston due to damage to overhead electric wires near Leyland.

Major disruption can be expected to journeys as trains are expected to be delayed by up to 60 minutes, cancelled or revised. National Rail expects the disruption to continue until at least 2.15pm.

Trains from Wigan Wallgate are unaffected.

Services affected are:

Northern between Rochdale / Manchester Victoria / Stalybridge and Preston / Blackburn, and also between Manchester Airport / Hazel Grove / Liverpool Lime Street and Preston / Blackpool North

TransPennine Express between Manchester Airport and Edinburgh / Glasgow Central

Virgin Trains between London Euston and Edinburgh / Glasgow Central

Alternative travel advice:

If you are travelling with TransPennine Express, the following arrangements are in place:

Customers can travel on the East Coast from Manchester via York to Scotland

Ticket acceptance is in place with Transpennine Express services from Manchester via York to Newcastle

Ticket acceptance is also in place with CrossCountry and LNER from York to Edinburgh and Glasgow Central