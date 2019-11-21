Major tailbacks after incident on Wigan road

Motorists are facing major delays on a Wigan road in the afternoon rush hour following an incident.
A black car sustained significant damage and came to a halt on Whelley some time before 3.30pm on Thursday.
The incident has caused huge tailbacks, with long queues of slow-moving traffic in both directions.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) are at the scene managing the traffic.
Motorists are being advised to stay away from the area if possible.