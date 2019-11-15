Man seriously injured and main road closed after collision between car and motorbike

A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a collision between a car and motorbike which has shut a main road.

Emergency services were called to the incident on Wigan Road in Westleigh just before 1pm on Friday.

A 30-year-old man was taken from the scene by ambulance for treatment.

The collision completely blocked Wigan Road, which was still shut in both directions at 4pm on Friday.

The North West Air Ambulance (NWAS) said two of its helicopters were sent to the scene and attended alongside the North West Ambulance Service (NWAS).

However, it is not clear if the injured man was airlifted to hospital or taken by road.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said there was also a second patient at the scene, but the extent of their injuries are not known.

The incident has caused long traffic delays in the area, with local social media sites reporting gridlock as far away as Atherleigh Way and the Parsonage Retail Park.