Man taken to hospital after collision with lorry on Parbold Hill

A man has been taken to hospital following a "serious" collision on a busy main road this morning (Monday).



Shortly before 5am today, emergency services were called to reports of a collision between a lorry and a pedestrian on Hall Lane in Appley Bridge.

Paramedics sent a rapid response vehicle and an ambulance to the scene where a man, believed to be in his 30s, had suffered injuries.

He was taken to Royal Preston Hospital but his condition is unknown.

Officers from Lancashire Road Police have shut the road in both directions while they carry out an investigation into the incident.



Police tweeted this morning: "Due to a serious road traffic collision, Hall Lane, Appley Bridge (towards Parbold hill) is currently closed in both directions.

"Apologies for any inconvenience caused while the incident is being investigated. Thank you for your patience."

The road leads from the M6 towards Parbold Hill, past Wrightington Hospital.

Police said they are unable to provide an estimated time for roads to reopen and are urging people to avoid the area.