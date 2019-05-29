Man taken to hospital following eight-car collision

A man was taken to hospital following an eight-car collision last night.



Shortly before 9.45pm yesterday (Tuesday), police were called to Tyldesley Road in Atherton to reports of a collision involving eight cars, some of which were stationary.

The vehicles were: a red Seat, a white DS3, a silver Nissan, a black Peugeot, a blue Ford, a blue Colt, a blue Hyundai and a black Corsa.

Police, paramedics and fire crews were called to the scene, and one man was taken to hospital for checks after sustaining a minor injury.

All drivers remained at the scene to speak with officers. No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.

Tyldesley Road was closed whilst investigation work was carried out but this has since reopened.

Leigh watch manager, Gary Mercer, is warning all motorists to always observe the speed limit.

"It's a very dangerous road," he said. "People need to keep to the speed limit at all times, including young drivers."

Anyone with information should contact police on 101.