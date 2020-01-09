Minister says Northern rail franchise could collapse within months as union blasts Government

The transport minister Grant Shapps has admitted the Northern rail franchise could collapse within months.



In a written statement to Parliament Mr Shapps confirmed Arriva Rail North (ARN), which operates the franchise, is in a very poor financial position and can realistically only continue on a short-term basis.

Mr Shapps said decisions now have to be made on how the franchise will be run, while stressing that jobs and services will remain unaffected.

It is understood the ideas on the table, including nationalisation, will have to be considered by the end of this month.

However, the Government has been savaged by rail union the RMT, which is calling for an end to private franchising.

In the statement Mr Shapps said: "On 16 October 2019 I informed the House, through the Transport Committee, that I had issued a request for a proposal to the current Northern franchisee, Arriva Rail North (ARN) and to the Operator of Last Resort as the first phase of securing options for the continuation of passenger services on the Northern franchise. This was triggered by concern over the financial position of ARN.

"It has now been confirmed to me from the most recent available financial information that the franchise will only be able to continue for a number of months. The proposal I requested from ARN is being evaluated.

"Following completion of this process I will consider whether to award ARN a short-term management contract or whether to ask the Department of Transport's own Operator of Last Resort to step in and deliver passenger services. Longer-term decisions on the franchise will be made in the light of the recommendations of the Williams Rail Review."

He added: "To clarify, the current financial position of the Northern franchise will not impact on the railway's day-to-day operations. Services will continue to run and there will be no impact on staff."

Asking the operator of last resort at the Department for Transport to step in would effectively mean the franchise is nationalised.

That is the position the RMT believes should be adopted across the board, with the union launching a withering attack on the current system and the Government.

RMT general secretary Mick Cash said: "This is just another fudge by the Tory Government on Northern but it still proves without a shadow of a doubt that their private franchise model for running our railways is finished. The whole privatisation experiment which has reduced our railways to chaos must now be consigned to the dustbin of history.

"This nonsense cannot go on. Today's decision by Grant Shapps makes a mockery of the imminent Williams Review which didn't even consider the public ownership model. The spivs and speculators who have spent 25 years bleeding Britain's railways dry should be told that the game is up for every single one of them and should be instructed to pack their bags and clear out.”

ARN and its Northern franchise have been at the centre of heated political discussion in recent days, with prime minister Boris Johnson telling Makerfield MP Yvonne Fovargue on Wednesday that "contingency plans" were being drawn up to replace Northern Rail.

