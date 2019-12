A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital after a collision with a van.



Emergency services were called to Mossy Lea Road in Wrightington, near junction 27 of the M6, at 3.30pm on Tuesday.

A North West Ambulance Service spokesman confirmed a male patient was taken to hospital for treatment.

Lancashire Police said the man had a suspected broken arm.

Road closures were put in place and police were arranging for the vehicles to be recovered.