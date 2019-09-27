Motorists warned of hazardous driving conditions and flooding on M6

Drivers are being urged to take extra care on the M6 this evening because of heavy rain fall.



Officers are warning motorists that road conditions are likely to be hazardous, with flooding and heavy spray affecting the M6 in Lancashire and Cumbria.

The M6 northbound exit slip at Charnock Richard Services, between junctions 27 (Standish, Parbold) and 28 (Leyland), has been forced to close this afternoon due to flooding.

Commuters are asked to remain vigilant and take extra care during evening rush hour.

A spokesman for Cumbria Police said: "Drivers are asked to drive to the road conditions in front of them, which may be slower than the speed limit.

"Today's heavy rain means spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions.

"Please take extra care on the M6, especially between Junction 36 and Junction 38, where driving conditions are expected to be particularly difficult."