Motorway reopens after multi-vehicle crash closes M58 near Ormskirk

Emergency services rushed to a multi-vehicle crash on the M58 near Ormskirk.



The M58 eastbound has been facing delays due to a multi-vehicle crash between junctions 3 (Ormskirk) and 4 (Skelmersdale) this morning (February 12).

Traffic officers, Lancashire Police, North West Ambulance Service and the fire service were called to the scene.

Six cars were involved in the accident, according to the AA.

Multiple vehicles were in the carriageway, as well as a vehicle on its roof on the embankment.

A spokesperson for Highways England said: "Traffic has now been released, however one lane remains closed for the recovery operation.

Traffic is at a standstill after a multi-vehicle crash on the M58. (Photo by @MrPotteryUK)

"Delays currently around 15 minutes above normal journey times with approximately two miles worth of congestion."

It is not yet clear how many vehicles were involved in the collision or the extent of the injuries.