MP launches petition to save Wigan bus service

A borough MP has launched a campaign to save a Wigan bus route after its operator announced it would be reducing the service to weekdays only.

Chris Green, MP for Bolton West, launched his fight against Diamond Bus’s plans to reduce the 715 service from Wigan to Bolton and encouraged local people to sign his petition.

Bolton West MP Chris Green

The 715 bus currently runs from Bolton to Wigan via Wingates and Aspull, and offers a regular and frequent service to Mr Green’s constituents on both weekdays and weekends.

However, the 715 service is now being reduced on weekdays and as a result, the service will terminate at Westhoughton, leaving no alternatives for residents from the North of Westhoughton wishing to travel to Wigan, unless they are able to transfer bus.

Speaking about the schedule changes, Mr Green said: “It is disappointing that Diamond are going ahead with the reduction of the 715 bus service and it’s even more concerning to hear about the little notice given to the service’s regular users.

“This is why I have launched this petition to save the 715 bus service, to fight these changes and ensure that my constituents are not left without their regular bus service to Wigan.

“To sign my petition, you can visit my website or alternatively, you can pop into my constituency office in Westhoughton," Mr Green said.

Visit chris-green.org.uk/support-chriss-campaign-save-715-bus to sign the petition.