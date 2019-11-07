Multi-vehicle accident causes delays on M6 near Wigan

Traffic has ground to a halt on the M6 near Wigan this morning following a collision involving several vehicles.



All traffic was stopped on the M6 Northbound between J24 at Ashton and J25 at Bryn earlier this morning (November 7), though one lane has since been reopened. Further details of the incident have not yet been confirmed but North West Motorway Police are currently on the scene. Firefighters from Wigan station were called to the scene to assist.

A tweet from Highways England said: "Due to an accident traffic is stopped on the northbound side between #J24 #AshtonInMakerfield and #J25 #BrynLink #M6. Several vehicles involved with Traffic Officers on scene and more patrols on route to assist."

They added: "Traffic Officers have managed to get lane 1 open past the accident #J24 to #J25 #M6 but there are significant delays in the area on both side."

The incident, and the heavy rain in the area, has caused around seven miles of congestion, and delays of up to 40 minutes.

Highways England are also warning of traffic delays between junction 27 and 24 following an earlier incident along the southbound carriageway.

There are currently delays of up to an hour, with normal traffic conditions expected to return to normal between 9-9.15am.

Another incident between junctions 17 and 18 of the M6 southbound is causing 20 minute delays.