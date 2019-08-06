New roadworks bring fresh misery for Wigan motorists

Weary motorists are facing further delays this week after more roadworks started on a busy road into Wigan town centre.

Drivers faced long queues when United Utilities carried out work to repair a burst water main on Whelley last month.

Less than two weeks after that work finished, they are now experiencing further delays as the water company installs a double hydrant further along the same road.

Multi-way traffic signals were put in place at the junction of Essex Street yesterday, which should be manned daily from 7am to 7pm.

Motorists using Whelley and surrounding roads have already met lengthy delays due to the work, with tailbacks to Wigan town centre and Aspull during the morning and evening rush hours.

The work is scheduled to be completed by Friday.

Mark Tilley, assistant director for infrastructure and regulatory services at the council, said: “The temporary lights are to allow United Utilities to install a double hydrant in the carriageway.

"We have urged them to closely monitor the timings of the lights to improve traffic flow and for additional signage.

"We are monitoring this closely to help alleviate congestion in the local area and will review the permit if traffic doesn’t improve.”