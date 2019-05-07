New Wigan link road takes shape with laying of new beams

Beams for a second bridge key to Wigan borough’s new motorway link road will be laid next month.

And while the first span is being created mainly away from the public gaze, there’ll be little avoiding the latest landmark as it unavoidable means the closure of a busy route whose traffic problems the new scheme will eventually help to ease.

Wigan Council commissioned Jones Bros Civil Engineering UK to deliver the A49 link road, connecting Goose Green to Westwood Park.

Next month the 70-tonne concrete beams for a second bridge, which will pass over Poolstock Lane, put in place by a giant crane.

This follows the recent installation of beams for the first bridge, which will straddle the canal adjacent to Scotman’s Flash.

In order to deliver the works safely, a section of Poolstock Lane will be closed from midnight on Friday May 17 through to 6am on Monday May 20 with a signed diversion in place.

Residents and local businesses have been informed and will still have access to their properties. The emergency services will also have access should they be required to attend the Poolstock area.

Once complete, the road will reduce the amount of through-traffic along Poolstock and improve air quality.

Eryl Evans, project manager at Jones Bros said: “We have worked hard to ensure that all residents and businesses immediately affected by this closure have been directly contacted well in advance as we understand that alternative arrangements may need to be made in some cases.

"We appreciate that this may cause some inconvenience, but we are committed to delivering a high-quality project for the people of Wigan. Safety is our key priority when undertaking these projects, so it is imperative that we take all the necessary precautions.

"The diversion route will be clearly sign-posted and we are working closely with the council to ensure anybody else who may be affected by this is aware.”

A third bridge will later be put over Smithy Brook.

Becca Heron, director of economy and skills at Wigan Council, said: “We would like to thank local residents and businesses in advance of the closure for their co-operation.

“Road closures are only implemented when absolutely necessary and are used to ensure the safety of workers, pedestrians, motorists and residents.

“From the beginning of this project, Jones Bros have been professional, informative and sensitive and we will continue to work with them to ensure the road closure and diversions are in place for the shortest time possible.

“Once the link road is complete, there will be many benefits including providing businesses and residents with better east-west connectivity in the borough, which is a vital part of the borough’s economic growth strategy.”

For more information, visit www.wigan.gov.uk and search “A49”.