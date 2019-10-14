Parbold Hill closed near M6 junction 27 after man is seriously hurt in lorry crash

A lorry crash has forced police to close Parbold Hill near M6 junction 27 this morning (October 14).



The accident happened in Hall Lane, Appley Bridge - near Parbold Hill - shortly before 5am.

A man in his 30s has been taken by ambulance to Royal Preston Hospital.

A number of road closures are in place around Parbold Hill whilst an investigation takes place.

A spokesman for North West Ambulance Service said: "We were called to Parbold Hill at 4.58am to reports of a traffic accident.

"We sent an ambulance and a rapid response unit to the scene.

Parbold Hill is currently closed in both directions after a crash involving a lorry involved

"A man aged in his 30s has been taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment.

"The extent of his injuries are not clear at this stage."

Police said they are unable to provide an estimated time for roads to reopen and are urging people to avoid the area.

The A5209 Parbold Hill remains closed in both directions, leading to gridlock between Appley Lane North (B5375) in Appley Bridge and Lancaster Lane (B5246) in Parbold.

It is also affecting traffic between the M6, Parbold and Wrightington Hospital, as well as journeys between Parbold and Ormskirk.

Police said they cannot provide an estimated time for the road reopening as an investigation is ongoing.

The following junctions are closed:

- A5209 / Lancaster Lane (Lancaster Lane is open)

- Hall Lane towards Parbold Hill at the Junction of Appley Lane North (Appley Lane North and Robin Hood Lanes are open)