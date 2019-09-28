Petition for re-opening of borough train station launched by MP

A petition calling on transport bosses to re-open a train station in the borough has been launched.

The campaign to bring back a railway connection in Golborne is now on Leigh MP Jo Platt's website and residents wanting to see improved public transport links are being urged to sign it.

The call for Golborne to have a station once more has gathered pace in recent times, with a public meeting being held about the proposal led by Ms Platt and councillors for Golborne Lowton West ward.

Transport for Greater Manchester (TfGM) has confirmed a feasibility study will be done along with a review of public transport across the Leigh and Golborne area.

Ms Platt is supporting the Golborne plan as she says it is the most realistic and feasible way of bringing the railway network back to her constituency.

The last railway station in Leigh closed 50 years ago.

Ms Platt said: "After two years of positive meetings it is time to take the next step and show the transport authorities and ministers who hold the purse strings the strength of feeling we have across the constituency.

“We have been without rail connectivity for 50 years now. That is totally unacceptable. We urgently need and deserve this connectivity to connect residents with the jobs, education

and leisure opportunities that will make our community an even greater place to live and work.

“I won’t stop fighting until rail access has been secured because our towns have been held back for too long. It’s time we find our voice and demand that our potential is unleashed.”

Public transport users in Leigh also received a boost recently when Transport for the North plans floated the possibility of opening more than one train station in the Leigh constituency.

The petition to re-open Golborne railway station is available to sign at www.joplatt.mp