Rail firm announces cancellations on Wigan routes this weekend

Rail passengers travelling through Wigan tomorrow are being warned to check before they travel after several cancellations.

Northern has announced cancellations affecting three routes on Sunday.

On the Wigan North Western to Stalybridge route, a replacement bus service will operate from Wigan to Bolton via Westhoughton and from Manchester Victoria to Stalybridge.

For Southport/Wigan to Blackburn via Todmorden, most services will start and terminate at Manchester Victoria. Ticket acceptance has been arranged on Metrolink between Manchester Victoria and Rochdale.

On Manchester Victoria to Blackpool North, a replacement bus service will run for travellers at Layton and also between Preston and Bolton.