Rail travel for just 10 pence a ticket

Thousands of rail tickets are to go on sale priced just 10p.

Northern Trains are offering tens of thousands of Advanced Purchase 10p tickets.

There are already 15 brand new trains on the Northern network, with more set to follow throughout 2019 and into 2020. And now Northern’s customers are set to benefit from the cheaper fares.

Children travel half price, so the youngest customers can enjoy trips out for just 5p.

Tickets can now be bought in advance while all travel must take place between 1 – 30 September.

David Brown, Northern’s Managing Director, said: “We had an exciting start to the summer with the launch of our first brand new trains. And we continued the great news for customers with the first Pacer retiring.Now, with better trains already on the network, we want to celebrate the end of summer.”

David added: “Tickets for 10p (5p for children) are available when booked in advance through the Northern website or app. No discount codes are needed, simply search for a journey and, if it’on one of our Advance Purchase routes, you’ll be able to get the reduced rate.”