Rail union ramping up Living Wage campaign for train staff including employees in Wigan

A rail union is stepping up its campaign to ensure train station staff, including those working in Wigan, are paid a Living Wage.

The RMT is demanding pay justice for staff working for Northern in stations including Wigan Wallgate whose jobs are outsourced to Carlisle Support Services.

The employees carry out roles including manning ticket barriers and assisting passengers.

The union is also urging the public to back the affected workers and a petition has been set up at online campaigning site 38 Degrees.

The RMT is particularly furious as Carlisle Support Services is accredited by the Living Wage Foundation (LWF) yet the union says staff are only receiving the lower statutory minimum wage and requests for this to be changed have been snubbed.

The company also received an award from the LWF at its annual prize-giving for being an industry champion in a move the union has viewed with astonishment.

RMT General Secretary Mick Cash said: “It is a disgrace that both Northern and their contractors, Carlisle, are tolerating the scandal of poverty pay while claiming to support the Living Wage. We are calling out that rank hypocrisy and demanding that both outfits get their house in order.

“It is also unbelievable that the Living Wage Foundation gave Carlisle a gong while this scandal rumbles on across the Northern franchise.

“RMT will be jacking up the public campaign and we won’t stop fighting until the Carlisle Support Service staff secure pay justice.”

RMT regional organiser John Tilley is seeking a meeting with Northern managing director David Brown to press home the claim for the Living Wage to be paid and for it to be backdated to 2017 when Northern signed up to the LWF.

The petition can be viewed or signed at https://you.38degrees.org.uk/petitions/northern-rail-commit-now-to-pay-staff-a-real-living-wage