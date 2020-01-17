Residents call for return of railway station

A residents’ group is calling on transport bosses to bring back a railway station in the borough.

Golborne and Lowton West Voice says the re-opening of facilities to put Golborne back on the train network is one of its top priorities.

The community group says alternatives to cars are desperately needed in the area due to the considerable amount of housebuilding close to the East Lancs Road which has happened in Golborne and Lowton.

And it says it sees no reason why a station cannot affordably be delivered at the old location on Railway Road as towns in neighbouring counties have got themselves back on the rail network in recent times.

Golborne and Lowton West Voice chair Alan Percival said: “The people of Leigh, Lowton and Golborne, their MPs and local councillors have been crying out for ages for a new station.

“It can’t go in Leigh because it has been built on but the infrastructure still exists for Golborne.

“If we look at nearby towns Newton-le-Willows has a new station with integrated buses and car parking and Warrington West has a brand new station completed to service an area roughly the same size as our ward, again with integrated buses and parking.

“If other towns can achieve this there can be no reason why the same cannot be achieved in our town.

“This improvement in public transport would alleviate a great deal of the car usage in the area. The massive house-building programme has led to gridlocked roads every day of the working week.

“When we asked what the one thing was that would improve the neighbourhood for residents, an overwhelming majority said they wished to see a solution to traffic and pollution, closely followed by the desire to see the re-opening of Golborne railway station.”

Last year the idea of bringing back the train station in Golborne was raised once more by Jo Platt when she was Labour MP for Leigh and a public meeting was held.

Transport for Greater Manchester (TfGM) has confirmed a feasibility study will be done along with a review of public transport across the entire Leigh and Golborne area.

James Grundy, who now represents Leigh in the House of Commons for the Conservatives, has also previously backed schemes to improve train access in the area.

Despite apparent cross-party support among local politicians, Mr Percival says the group strongly believes the pressure needs to be kept on the authorities to ensure a station actually happens.

He said: “The Voice is determined that the prospect of a new station in our area will not simply raise its head as elections approach or used as a political game, but that it will become a reality.”

The residents’ group also expressed frustration Golborne had missed out on the creation of new cycleways, saying this too could tempt people out of their

cars.