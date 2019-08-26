Roadworks due to begin on busy route in Wigan town centre

Drivers in Wigan town centre are warned they could face delays as roadworks are due to start tomorrow.

United Utilities engineers have been installing hydrants in several locations as part of a multi-million pound scheme which will allow them to clean the pipes supplying water to thousands of homes.

This has already seen work carried out on Whelley earlier this month, which caused long delays for motorists, and the installation of a further hydrant on Scholes had to be rescheduled so it would take only one day instead of three.

Read more: Postponed work on busy Wigan roads will now begin this weekend



Now, they will turn their attention to installing under pressure hydrants on apparatus located near the multi-storey car park and St George's Church, on Riverway, between its junctions with Crompton Street and Central Park Way.

The work is expected to begin on Tuesday and will finish on Sunday.

The firm was given permission to carry out the work after applying to Wigan Council and Transport for Greater Manchester.