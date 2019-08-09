Roadworks on key Wigan route will NOT resume on Monday after last-minute postponement

Drivers stuck in long queues this week can breathe a sigh of relief - but only temporarily - after further roadworks were put on hold at the 11th hour.

There was major disruption as United Utilities (UU) carried out work on Whelley from Monday to Thursday, with lengthy delays for motorists in both directions.

A hydrant was being installed in a multi-million pound scheme to clean miles of pipes and improve the water supply.

Further work was due to be done just a few metres away, outside the Earl of Balcarres pub on Scholes, from Monday to Wednesday, before moving to Riverway on August 19 for another three days.

But due to the number of roadworks carried out in the area recently, Wigan Council liaised with UU and confirmed on Friday afternoon that it had been put on hold.

A UU spokesman confirmed that contractor Morrisons had been asked to apply for a new permit with additional traffic management in place.

No new date has yet been set, but the work will be done in the near future.

The latest project started less than two weeks after a lane closure while UU repaired a water main on Whelley.