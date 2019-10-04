Roadworks update North West: All major works October 7 to October 12

The following summary of planned new and ongoing road improvements over the coming week is correct as of October 4 but could be subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.

M6 junctions 34 to 36

Resurfacing parts of the northbound carriageway in a month-long project that started on September 13. The final phase of the work starts tonight (October 4) and involves overnight – 9pm to 5am - closures of the northbound carriageway between junction 34 and 35 for two nights (now excluding tomorrow night (Saturday) night due to forecast wet weather).

M6 junctions 36 to 38

Work to replace the safety barriers in the central reservation in a 10 week project which began on September 15. Parts of the carriageway will also be resurfaced. The work involves lane closures and a 50mph speed limit past the roadworks.

M6 junctions 40 to 38

Resurfacing sections of the southbound carriageway in a five week project beginning on October 7. There will be lane closures throughout the work with a 50mph speed limit in place past the roadworks.

M55 junction 3

A £750,000 scheme is underway to improve traffic flow at the junction with the A585. Work includes resurfacing, upgrading traffic signals and widening of the A585 north to improve capacity. The work has now been extended to Monday, October 14 due to wet weather. Some overnight - 8pm to 6am - junction closures will be required.

M55 junction 1 to 3

A limited series of overnight - 9pm to 5am - closures for carriageway work (new junction 2 preparations) will be taking place for a week from Wednesday, October 9 until Wednesday, October 16. Only one of the carriageways will be closed at a time with the eastbound carriageway closed on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday nights (October 9,10 and 11) from junction 3 to 1. A clearly-signed diversion will be in place.

A585 Norcross junction

The £5m project to transform the junction serving the A585 and Fleetwood Road South and Norcross Lane local roads is now underway. As part of a first phase of the main construction works, the southern section of Fleetwood Road South – ie south of the roundabout – is closed until October 16. The diversion route for westbound traffic is via A585 Amounderness Way, west along Victoria Road West, south along the A587 to Garstang Road West and then north east up Blackpool Road for Fleetwood Road South. Eastbound drivers should follow the same diversion in reverse.