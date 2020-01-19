Search for driver after car rolled over and abandoned on Wigan road

Emergency service workers searched for the driver of a car that was found overturned late at night.

The Land Rover had gone round a corner on Winstanley Road, Windy Arbour, at 11.30pm on Saturday, knocked a raised hedge and rolled over.

The driver left before police, firefighters and paramedics arrived.

Emergency services searched nearby fields, using thermal imaging from the fire service, in a bid to trace the driver.

The man was later found in Garswood and was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Fire crews from Wigan made the vehicle safe and Winstanley Road was closed for two hours until the vehicle was recovered.