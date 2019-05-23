Sheep spotted on M58 in Wigan as crash causes traffic delays

Sheep on the motorway and an overturned vehicle have brought traffic to a standstill on the M58.

There was a crash on the eastbound carriageway between junction five at Up Holland and six for the Orrell Interchange at around 10am on Thursday.

There are reports of an overturned vehicle and two lanes being closed.

Highways England said it had also closed the westbound carriageway while animals were moved to a replacement trailer.

The eastbound carriageway could be closed for several hours.