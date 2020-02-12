Shocking images released of serious multi-vehicle crash which left one vehicle on its roof on M58

Highways England have released dramatic images from the scene of a multi-vehicle collision which forced the M58 to close.



The M58 eastbound had been facing delays due to a multi-vehicle crash between junctions 3 (Ormskirk) and 4 (Skelmersdale) this morning (February 12).

Images have now been released by Highways England which show the extent of the damage caused by the collision.

Multiple vehicles were left in the carriageway as a result of the smash, as well as a vehicle on its roof on the embankment.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Fire and Rescue said: "Fire crews from Skelmersdale alongside a fire engine from Greater Manchester attended reports of a road traffic collision on the M58 eastbound near to junction 3 and 4, involving multiple vehicles.

"On arrival firefighters found the incident involved six vehicles with casualties, however all casualties were out of their vehicles.

Six cars were involved in the collision. (Credit: Highways England)

"Firefighters assisted in making the scene safe using some small tools and lighting equipment.

"There were six casualties being tended to by paramedics at the scene for minor injuries."

Traffic officers, Lancashire Police, North West Ambulance Service and the fire service were called to the scene.

Motorists faced delays of approximately 15 minutes as a result of the collision.

One vehicle ended up on its roof as a result of the crash. (Credit: Highways England)

A spokesperson for Highways England said: "One lane remains closed whilst the recovery operation is underway.

"Amazingly, this collision was non-injury."

Cars were left stranded on the carriageway. (Credit: Highways England)