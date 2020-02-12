Six cars involved in serious M58 crash near Ormskirk which left one vehicle on its roof

Emergency services rushed to a multi-vehicle crash involving six cars on the M58 near Ormskirk.



The M58 eastbound has been facing delays due to a multi-vehicle crash between junctions 3 (Ormskirk) and 4 (Skelmersdale) this morning (February 12).

Traffic officers, Lancashire Police, North West Ambulance Service and the fire service were called to the scene.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Fire and Rescue said: "Fire crews from Skelmersdale alongside a fire engine from Greater Manchester attended reports of a road traffic collision on the M58 eastbound near to junction 3 and 4, involving multiple vehicles.

"On arrival firefighters found the incident involved six vehicles with casualties, however all casualties were out of their vehicles.

"Firefighters assisted in making the scene safe using some small tools and lighting equipment.

Traffic is at a standstill after a multi-vehicle crash on the M58. (Photo by @MrPotteryUK)

"There were six casualties being tended to by paramedics at the scene for minor injuries."

Multiple vehicles were left in the carriageway as a result of the smash, as well as a vehicle on its roof on the embankment.

A spokesperson for Highways England said: "Traffic has now been released, however one lane remains closed for the recovery operation.

"Delays currently around 15 minutes above normal journey times with approximately two miles worth of congestion."

Traffic has been stopped as a result of this collision. (Credit: AA)

