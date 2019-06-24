Tractor on the M6.

These are the craziest things spotted on the M6, M55, M60, M62, and M65 by drivers

Shocked motorists have witnessed these on the M6, M55, M60, M62, and M65 recently.

From farmers chasing cattle across both carriageways, to a man on a mobility scooter, here's a roundup of the oddest things commuters have had to put up with on Lancashire's motorways.

Highways England said: "Recieving multiple reports of a cow moooooving about very close to the carriageway...Luckily, at this stage it's on the udder side of the barrier."

1. Cows on the M6

North West Motorway Police said: "the Polish male explained that he didn't realise he couldn't use the motorway to cycle on!"

2. Cycling on the M62

Northwest Motorway Police: "Ewe'll be happy to know that all the sheep are now back in the field..."

3. Sheep on the M6

Lancs Road Police: "This fella was happy to pose for a photo as he wanted to remind people that you should only enter the motorway network in a suitable vehicle."

4. Mobility Scooter on the M55

