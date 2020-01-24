Traffic chaos after lorry gets stuck under low Wigan bridge

Traffic on a Wigan road has come to a standstill this morning after a lorry became trapped underneath a bridge.

Images shared to social media show a HGV wedged beneath the railway bridge in Prescott Street this morning, January 24.

As the route narrows to a single lane at that point with traffic lights controlling passage under the bridge that meant the road was totally blocked in both directions.

The images clearly show the roof of the lorry slightly ripped off following the impact with the bridge.

Wigan Council said: "Drivers are being advised to avoid Prescott Road in Wigan. A lorry has crashed into the bridge and is stuck. Diversion signs are being put out by our highways teams now but please stick to main routes. We will inform residents when the road is reopened."

It is not the first time, and unlikely to be the last, that a vehicle has collided with the railway bridge. Last July, a van brought traffic to a standstill at the same location after getting stuck.

The lorry trapped in Prescott Street

Network Rail, which maintains the railway infrastructure, has said bridge strikes were a constant problem for the organisation. Network Rail has a campaign, Lorries Can't Limbo, which attempts to reduce the number of incidents of vehicles colliding with railway bridges or getting stuck under them.