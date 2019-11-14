Traffic chaos after truck breaks down on major route in Wigan

Motorists are facing major delays on a main route in and out of Wigan town centre after a truck broke down.



The stranded vehicle completely blocked one lane of Whelley near Canon Sharples Primary School and the Tesco Express store.

The truck came to a halt in the lane heading into Wigan.

The incident has caused massive delays, with some drivers taking as long as 90 minutes to get from Aspull to the town centre.

One motorist said: "The traffic was just crawling all the way from Aspull.

"Cones had been set out at the traffic lights and only one lane was open where the truck was."