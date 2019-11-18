Train strike called off just 24 hours before rail workers threatened to bring West Coast Main Line to a standstill

A rail strike planned for tomorrow (November 19) has been called off.

Virgin rail staff had threatened to bring the West Coast Main Line to a standstill on Tuesday, potentially leading to 24 hours of disruption for passengers.

Virgin rail crews were due to strike on Tuesday (November 19), but the industrial action has been called off

Train crews had prepared to stage a one day strike in support of a train manager who refused to allow an "intimidating and aggressive" passenger to board a train. The train manager said the passenger had been known to staff and had acted in an aggressive manner previously.

The union's planned industrial action has now been called off after it announced that an agreement had been reached following talks at conciliation service Acas.

The West Coast Main Line, which runs from Edinburgh and Glasgow to London, through major cities including Manchester and Liverpool, is one of the UK's busiest rail networks.