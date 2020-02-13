Trains between Wigan and Manchester cancelled following overhead wire damage

Rail journeys are being cancelled and many more delayed this morning following damage to overhead wires.

Journeys between Manchester Victoria and Wigan Wallgate, via Bolton, have been cancelled this morning (Thursday, February 13). Services from Wigan North Western are unaffected

Network Rail will close the line between Preston and Bolton from 9.30am to carry out repairs to the damage this morning

Buses will replace trains during the closure.

A statement from Northern said: "Due to damage to the overhead electric wires some lines are blocked. Disruption is expected until 14:00 13/02.

Services cancelled between Wallgate and Victoria

"Train services between Manchester Victoria and Wigan Wallgate via Bolton will be cancelled.

"Due to a fault with the overhead electric wires between Bolton and Preston an amended service is in operation between these stations (In that direction only).

"This fault does not currently affect services running between Bolton and Wigan North Western however rail replacement coaches will replace trains from 09.30 until 13.30 between Bolton and Wigan North Western/Wallgate.

"This is because Network Rail have advised that the fault will need rectifying and say that it will take up to 4 hours to fix. After discussions with Northern, they have agreed that they will under take repair works starting at 0930 until 1330 after the morning rush hour.

"When the work is underway, the line will be closed in both directions to all types of trains. We are now trying to ensure that rail replacement coaches will run in lieu of trains during these times.

For live information, please visit northernrailway.co.uk/stations and select the station you are travelling from or tweet us @northernassist

If you've been delayed by 15 minutes or more, hold on to your tickets and claim compensation by visiting northernrailway.co.uk/delayrepay