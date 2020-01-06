Trains cancelled or delayed after derailment at Wigan North Western

Commuters are being warned of delays and cancellations throughout the day after a train derailed at Wigan North Western.



The incident happened early on Monday morning and is expected to cause problems for travellers until 3pm.

Northern Rail tweeted: "Due to a derailment within the depot at Wigan North Western some lines are blocked. Train services running through this station may be cancelled or delayed by up to 30 minutes. Disruption is expected until 15:00 06/01."

The issue affects journeys between Wigan North Western and Manchester Victoria/Liverpool Lime Street/Stalybridge/Leeds, between Barrow-in-Furness and Manchester Airport, and between Blackpool North and Liverpool Lime Street.

Travellers are urged to check National Rail Enquiries' real-time journey planner for details of affected services.