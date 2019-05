Trainspotters had to have their wits about them to capture the latest iron horse powering through the borough on film.

Reader Chris Winstanley took this image of a A1 class 60163 Tornado locomotive, on a run from Darlington then York to Chester via Wigan but didn’t stop.

She was doing 80mph as she hurtled through North Western Station.

The carriages she was hauling was called “The Mad Hatter”, believed to be an Alice in Wonderland party-themed train.